Indonesia reports record 57,049 new coronavirus cases

Medical workers prepare to take swab samples from people at a drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) test station, as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 57,049 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record daily high, according to data from its COVID-19 taskforce.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 4.9 million cases overall and more than 145,000 deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.