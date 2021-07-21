Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Indonesia reports record high 1,383 COVID-19 deaths
1 minute read
JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record high 1,383 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data from the Southeast Asian country's coronavirus taskforce.
The country also reported 33,772 new cases, taking Indonesia's total coronavirus caseload to nearly 3 million, with 77,000 deaths. Indonesia is currently grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia.
Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by James Pearson
