Indonesia reports record high 1,383 COVID-19 deaths

Children gather at a street-food shop at the Muara Baru neighborhood, amid the the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a record high 1,383 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data from the Southeast Asian country's coronavirus taskforce.

The country also reported 33,772 new cases, taking Indonesia's total coronavirus caseload to nearly 3 million, with 77,000 deaths. Indonesia is currently grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Asia.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by James Pearson

