Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsInovio says COVID-19 vaccine candidate safe, effective in clinical trial

Reuters
2 minute read

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO.O) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the coronavirus in all tested age groups as part of a mid-stage clinical trial.

The company's shares were up 7% at $7.34 before the bell.

The trial enrolled about 400 participants aged 18 years and older at 16 U.S. sites. The company said it has selected 2 mg dose for the phase 3 segment of the trial.

Inovio plans to file preliminary mid-stage results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Last month, the company said the U.S. government pulled the funding for a late-stage study testing its vaccine candidate and it would now conduct the trial largely outside the country. read more

In September, the FDA put the phase 3 portion of the mid-to-late stage trial on hold for more information on the device used to inject the shot.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:39 AM UTCIndia COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsItaly's Lazio region urges people to take AstraZeneca, J&J shots
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals‘Cautious hugging’ and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England’s lockdown
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMalaysia declares nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike