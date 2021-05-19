Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach pledged that he would ease the burden on local medical systems during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during opening remarks at an IOC coordination meeting on Wednesday.

National Olympic Committees will be asked to arrange their own medical staff where possible, he said, reiterating that the Games will be safe for the Japanese public.

The Summer Games were postponed for a year due to the novel coronavirus and are scheduled to start on July 23.

