IOC's Bach tells Japan emperor organisers 'doing utmost' not to bring infections

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach talks with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, in this handout photo taken on July 22, 2021 and released by Imperial Household Agency of Japan. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - The head of the International Olympic Committee met with Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday and assured him that organisers were doing their utmost not to bring infections into the host nation.

Thomas Bach met with the emperor a day before the opening ceremony, where Naruhito is expected to speak.

