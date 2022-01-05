Ireland to drop COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated arrivals - media

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ireland will drop its requirement for vaccinated arrivals to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test and return to seeking a proof of vaccination or recent infection upon entry, local media reported on Wednesday.

Ireland introduced the measure a month ago to slow the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron now accounts for all Irish infections, which have rocketed to record levels in the last two weeks. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.