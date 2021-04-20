Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIsrael to buy Moderna's booster shot against COVID-19 variants

Reuters
2 minutes read
1/2

Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Tuesday it had secured a new COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Israel for 2022, under which the country has the option to buy doses of one of the company's variant-specific vaccine candidates.

The announcement follows two earlier agreements between Israel and Moderna to supply a total of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine is in early-stage trials. The company in April said it should be able to provide a booster shot for protection against variants of the novel coronavirus by the end of this year.

Israel has agreed with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna to buy 16 million more vaccine doses for the country's 9.3 million population, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in televised remarks on Tuesday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:59 PM UTCJ&J to resume rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe with safety warning

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the region's medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEuropean Medicines Agency: More than 300 cases of rare blood clot events worldwide
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritish PM Johnson launches search for COVID-19 antiviral treatments
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J to cooperate in study of rare clots linked to COVID-19 vaccine, German scientist says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply problems outside India resolved