Italy reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak among poultry, OIE says

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a commercial farm of fattening turkeys in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The outbreak killed 200 birds out of a flock of nearly 13,000 on a farm in Ronco all'Adige in the province of Verona, the OIE said, citing a report from the Italian authorities.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

