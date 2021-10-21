Skip to main content

Italy reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak among poultry, OIE says

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in a commercial farm of fattening turkeys in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The outbreak killed 200 birds out of a flock of nearly 13,000 on a farm in Ronco all'Adige in the province of Verona, the OIE said, citing a report from the Italian authorities.

9:29 AM UTC

Kremlin says technological differences with EMA on Russia's Sputnik V certification

The Kremlin on Thursday said there were technological differences between Moscow and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the completeness of paperwork submitted for the certification of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

