Italy seeks domestic production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - FT

Reuters
Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported.

Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), Switzerland's Novartis AG (NOVN.S) and Italy's ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

