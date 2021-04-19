Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsItaly seeks domestic production of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines - FT
Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported.
Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), Switzerland's Novartis AG (NOVN.S) and Italy's ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
