Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 71, health ministry says

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Cases of monkeypox in Italy have risen to 71, the director general of the country's health ministry Giovanni Rezza said on Friday.

In its previous update on June 9, the Italian health ministry said it had detected 29 cases.

More than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,900, most of them in Europe. read more

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in West and Central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Claudia Cristoferi, editing Gianluca Semeraro

