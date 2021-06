A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Japan's vaccine programme chief, Taro Kono, said on Tuesday he hoped the daily COVID-19 vaccination rate would hit one million by the end of June.

Around 4.8% of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to a Reuters tracker.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.