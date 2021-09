Japan approves GSK's Sotrovimab COVID-19 antibody treatment

A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan has approved GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) Sotrovimab as an antibody treatment for coronavirus, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Monday.

The antibody treatment is for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases which do not require oxygen supplementation, GSK said when it applied for fast-track approval this month.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens

