A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

Japan plans to start COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the country's inoculation drive, a top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) vaccines will be used for those areas, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.