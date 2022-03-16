1 minute read
Japan to buy 145 mln Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for 4th shots -Kyodo
TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan plans to buy a combined 145 million doses of Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) coronavirus vaccines with an eye to rolling out a fourth shot, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.
Japan has not made a decision on the fourth vaccine doses as the country currently delivers its first booster shots - or third doses. Local media reports have said another booster roll-out could start this summer. read more
Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
