Japan to buy 145 mln Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for 4th shots -Kyodo

A medical worker receives a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center Komagome Hospital in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan plans to buy a combined 145 million doses of Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) coronavirus vaccines with an eye to rolling out a fourth shot, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.

Japan has not made a decision on the fourth vaccine doses as the country currently delivers its first booster shots - or third doses. Local media reports have said another booster roll-out could start this summer. read more

