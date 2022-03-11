Japan considers offering 4th COVID vaccine shot from summer -Yomiuri

A local resident receives a booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2022. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot from this summer, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.

The shots would likely be supplied by Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O), the paper said, without citing sources.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese

