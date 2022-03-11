1 minute read
Japan considers offering 4th COVID vaccine shot from summer -Yomiuri
TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering offering a fourth coronavirus vaccine shot from this summer, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday.
The shots would likely be supplied by Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O), the paper said, without citing sources.
