Japan grants priority review status to Alzheimer's treatment from Eisai-Biogen















Jan 29 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Sunday the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has given priority review for their Alzheimer's disease drug.

The drug, lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.