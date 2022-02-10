Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc , the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February, could come as early as Friday night under emergency approval measures.

Pfizer applied for approval in January.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Catherine Evans

