Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment - NHK
1 minute read
TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators on Friday approved the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), national broadcaster NHK reported.
The approval was widely expected and opens the door to shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.