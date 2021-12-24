Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment - NHK

A view of the Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators on Friday approved the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), national broadcaster NHK reported.

The approval was widely expected and opens the door to shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.