Japan health panel holds off recommending emergency approval of Shionogi COVID-19 pill
TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - A panel of Japan's health ministry delayed emergency approval on Wednesday for a highly anticipated oral treatment against COVID-19 that has been developed by Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T).
Health experts on the panel voted to support a motion that more discussions were needed on the effectiveness of the drug.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Andrew Heavens
