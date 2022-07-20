Japan health panel holds off recommending emergency approval of Shionogi COVID-19 pill

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi's COVID-19 pill Xocova, also known as S-217622, is seen in this handout picture delivered to Reuters on July 20, 2022. Shionogi & Co Ltd/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - A panel of Japan's health ministry delayed emergency approval on Wednesday for a highly anticipated oral treatment against COVID-19 that has been developed by Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T).

Health experts on the panel voted to support a motion that more discussions were needed on the effectiveness of the drug.

