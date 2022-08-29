Japan panel approves AstraZeneca's Evusheld COVID treatment

The company logo for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said on Monday that its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld.

Evusheld is designed to protect against COVID infection for at least six months, and has been deployed in many countries for people with compromised immune systems who see little or no benefit from vaccines.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson

