Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a "courtesy call" with the head of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Saturday, Japan's vaccine minister confirmed.

Suga is currently on a state visit to the United States. Vaccine minister Taro Kono, in a news conference on Friday, did not comment on what the two would discuss, but media reports have said Suga may request more vaccine supplies.

