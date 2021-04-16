Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan vaccine chief confirms PM Suga call with Pfizer CEO

Reuters
1 minute read

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a "courtesy call" with the head of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Saturday, Japan's vaccine minister confirmed.

Suga is currently on a state visit to the United States. Vaccine minister Taro Kono, in a news conference on Friday, did not comment on what the two would discuss, but media reports have said Suga may request more vaccine supplies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · April 16, 2021 · 9:57 PM UTCJ&J scientists refute ‘class effect’ to blame for clots in those who got its COVID-19 vaccine

Scientists at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on Friday refuted an assertion in a major medical journal that the design of their COVID-19 vaccine, which is similar AstraZeneca's (AZN.L), may explain why both have been linked to very rare brain blood clots in some vaccine recipients.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSenators urge Biden to back temporary WTO waiver of IP rights to speed vaccine access
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 202.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on track