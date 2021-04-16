Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan vaccine chief confirms PM Suga call with Pfizer CEO
1 minute read
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a "courtesy call" with the head of Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Saturday, Japan's vaccine minister confirmed.
Suga is currently on a state visit to the United States. Vaccine minister Taro Kono, in a news conference on Friday, did not comment on what the two would discuss, but media reports have said Suga may request more vaccine supplies.
