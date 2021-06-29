Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan's Chugai applies for approval of antibody treatment for COVID-19
TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T) said on Tuesday it applied for regulatory approval in Japan of an antibody treatment for COVID-19.
The filing is for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab and is based on results from a global phase III study and a phase I trial in Japan. Chugai in December in-licensed the drug from Roche (ROG.S), which has a controlling stake in the Japanese company.
