Japan's new daily COVID cases to exceed 100,000 for first time in 2 months -Fuji TV















TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New daily COVID-19 infections in Japan will exceed 100,000 on Tuesday for first time in two months, Fuji Television reported.

Cases have been on the rise in recent weeks in what some authorities have called the eighth wave in the course of the pandemic. New daily infections in Japan have not reached 100,000 since Sept. 14, according to health ministry data.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.