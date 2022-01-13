Japan's Osaka expects 2,400 new coronavirus cases -media

A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a display window of a department store in Tokyo, Japan, January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, media cited the governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.

Wednesday's 1,711 cases in Osaka and 2,198 new infections in Tokyo, the capital, were the highest levels since early September. read more

Researchers estimate that Tokyo's daily infections are likely to exceed 10,000 by the end of January, a municipal presentation showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Clarence Fernandez

