Japan's Shionogi seeks approval for oral COVID-19 drug

Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen inside a train, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T) has applied for approval to make and sell its oral COVID-19 treatment in Japan, the firm said on Friday.

Known as S-217622, the drug would become the country's third antiviral pill approved for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Merck & Co (MRK.N). read more

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

