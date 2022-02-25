1 minute read
Japan's Shionogi seeks approval for oral COVID-19 drug
TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T) has applied for approval to make and sell its oral COVID-19 treatment in Japan, the firm said on Friday.
Known as S-217622, the drug would become the country's third antiviral pill approved for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Merck & Co (MRK.N). read more
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
