1 minute read
Japan's Shionogi starts COVID-19 vaccine trial among children
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T) said on Tuesday it started a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate among children aged 5 to 11.
The phase I/II/III clinical trial of the recombinant protein-based vaccine known as S-268019 will be carried out among 48 children in Japan, the company said in a release.
The vaccine has not yet been approved by Japanese regulators for use among adults.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.