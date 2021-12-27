Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd (4507.T) announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam.

The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan, but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.