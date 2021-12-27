Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan's Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine
1 minute read
TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co. Ltd (4507.T) announced on Monday that phase III of its clinical trial for a new COVID-19 vaccine has begun in Vietnam.
The pharmaceutical company has already conducted clinical trials in Japan, but had said previously they will conduct multiple trials globally as well.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Shri Navaratnam
