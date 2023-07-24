J&J begins share exchange offer for consumer health spin-off Kenvue

[1/2] The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday it had launched an exchange offer for its investors to exchange J&J's shares with those of its consumer health unit Kenvue (KVUE.N).

J&J, which currently owns an 89.6% stake in the consumer health unit, said it intends to split off at least 80.1% of Kenvue's shares as part of the offering.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.