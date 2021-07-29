Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Emergent to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant

2 minute read

A box of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is seen at the Forem vaccination centre in Pamplona, Spain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions (EBS.N) said on Wednesday it would resume production of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility, where operations were stopped in April after millions of doses were found to be contaminated.

"We are proud to be resuming production of bulk COVID-19 vaccine batches following additional reviews and collaboration with FDA and our manufacturing partners," Chief Executive Officer Robert Kramer said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, cited a letter from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) saying the agency had no objections with the plant resuming manufacturing. (https://on.wsj.com/3iXSAfg)

U.S. authorities in April halted operations at the Baltimore plant following a discovery that ingredients from AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced there at that time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccines.

An FDA inspection had also turned up a long list of sanitary problems and bad manufacturing practices. read more

The facility could make as many as 120 million doses a month at full capacity, but the finished doses might not be available until this fall, the Journal said, citing a source.

Johnson & Johnson and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:45 AM UTCJapan COVID-19 adviser urges clear risk message as cases surge in Olympic host

Japan faces its most serious situation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the country's top medical adviser warned on Thursday, urging the government to send a "clearer, stronger message" about growing risks, including to the medical system.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhite House tells agencies to mandate masks in federal buildings in hot spots
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J says U.S. FDA agrees to extend shelf life of its COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCambodia to impose COVID-19 lockdowns in areas bordering Thailand