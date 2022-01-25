J&J expects up to $3.5 billion in COVID vaccine sales this year

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on Tuesday forecast $3 billion-$3.5 billion in revenue for its COVID-19 vaccine this year, compared to $2.39 billion it generated in 2021, even as the drugmaker faces manufacturing issues and uneven demand for the shot.

The single-dose J&J shot, once touted as an important tool for vaccinating people living in hard-to-reach areas, has been behind its schedule for deliveries in the United States and Europe.

The drugmaker last year faced quality problems at a Baltimore manufacturing facility, resulting in wastage of millions of doses.

The forecast comes at a time when the company looks to separate its consumer health unit and focus on its medical devices and pharmaceuticals businesses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.