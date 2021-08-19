Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive

1 minute read

Johnson & Johnson Vice President and Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals Joaquin Duato attends a news conference at Actelion headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Thursday its Vice Chairman of Executive Committee Joaquin Duato will become chief executive officer from Jan. 3, replacing Alex Gorsky who has been at the helm for nine years.

During Gorsky's tenure, he oversaw significant breakthroughs in the company's vaccine programs, including the development of the first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J said its market capitalization grew from nearly $180 billion to more than $470 billion under Gorsky and its share price increased over 170%.

Gorsky said in a statement it was the right time for the transition for both the company and him personally as he focuses more on family due to "health reasons."

Under his leadership, the healthcare conglomerate also acquired Actelion in a $30 billion deal, the largest in its history, to push into medicines for rare diseases.

Gorsky will serve as the company's executive chairman.

Duato, who has worked with J&J for more than 30 years, was also the chairman of the trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

He will also be appointed as a member of the company's board.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 8:12 PM UTC

NYPD orders police officers to get a jab or mask up while on duty

New York City's 36,000 police officers now have a simple choice: either get vaccinated against coronavirus or wear masks at all times while on duty.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Scientists question evidence behind U.S. COVID-19 booster shot drive
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
J&J says veteran Duato to replace Gorsky as chief executive
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. states rush to meet deadline to join $26 billion opioid settlement
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Acting FDA Chief Janet Woodcock ruled out as permanent nominee - Bloomberg News

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has ruled out nominating Janet Woodcock as the permanent head of the Food and Drug Administration, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.