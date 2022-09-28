J&J names new consumer health business Kenvue















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) planned new consumer health company will be named Kenvue, the healthcare conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Johnson & Johnson said last year it planned to spin off its consumer business into a new publicly traded company by November 2023, in the biggest shake-up in the U.S. company's 135-year history.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











