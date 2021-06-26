Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

J&J reaches $230 mln opioid settlement with New York state

A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) agreed to pay about $230 million to resolve claims it helped fuel an opioid crisis in New York, the state's attorney general said on Saturday.

The agreement addresses claims brought by Attorney General Letitia James, and will remove Johnson & Johnson as a defendant in a broader trial over opioids scheduled to begin next week.

J&J did not admit liability or wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It said the agreement was consistent with its prior agreement to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims by states, cities, counties and tribal governments nationwide.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

