Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

J&J recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens after carcinogen found in some sprays

2 minute read
1/2

The logo of healthcare company Johnson & Johnson is seen in front of an office building in Zug, Switzerland July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 14 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products from the market after detecting a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.

After internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples, J&J said it has decided to recall these products from the market.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure.

"While benzene is not an  ingredient in  any of our  sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products," the company said.

"Daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

However, the company said it is recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products out of caution.

The recalled aerosol sunscreens are Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.

J&J said consumers should stop using the affected products and appropriately discard them.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any concerns, questions or have experienced any problems related to using these products.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · July 14, 2021 · 10:30 PM UTCU.S. drug overdose deaths rise 30% to record during pandemic

A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens after carcinogen found in some sprays
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMost Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIn White House visit, singer Olivia Rodrigo urges youth get vaccinated