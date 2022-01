Vials labeled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Thursday that a real-world study showed that its single shot COVID-19 vaccine produced long-lasting protection for up to six months against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations.

