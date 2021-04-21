Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
J&J says supply chain for COVID-19 vaccine to include 10 sites

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Wednesday it was establishing a vaccine supply network in which ten manufacturing sites would be involved in the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to its plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. (https://bit.ly/3grrTjg)

The statement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration flagged problems, including peeling paint and loose debris, during inspections at a U.S. plant in Baltimore that makes the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of the issues. read more

