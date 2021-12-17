J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V shots weaker against Omicron, study shows

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Gostiny Dvor in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Dec 17 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant, according to a study which has not yet been peer reviewed.

Vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech retained activity against Omicron with some decreases, the study, conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a unit of Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) and the University of Washington, among others, showed. (https://bit.ly/3sejWnv)

