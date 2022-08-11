J&J to stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023

Bottles of Johnson & Johnson baby powder line a drugstore shelf in New York October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) will no longer sell its talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said on Thursday, more than two years after it stopped selling the product in the United States and Canada.

"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," it said.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

