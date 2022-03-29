J&J to suspend supply of personal care products to Russia

The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it would suspend the supply of its personal care products in Russia, adding it would continue to supply medicines and medical devices in the region.

The company, along with several other drugmakers such as Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N), said earlier this month it would stop enrollment in clinical trials in Russia.

J&J had said it was stopping enrollment in Ukraine and Belarus as well as new site openings, but was committed to providing essential health products. read more

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

