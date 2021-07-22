Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

J&J vaccine benefits outweigh its risks despite reports of neurological disorder - CDC advisory panel

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

July 22 (Reuters) - Even after reports of a neurological disorder in the six weeks after inoculation with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, the benefits of its use outweigh risks, according to an advisory panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Presentation slides posted ahead of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting showed that members of the ACIP's work group expressed "strong support" for continued use of J&J vaccine.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru

