Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday, ministry says

Reuters
1 minute read

A research study in South Africa further evaluating Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine in the field will resume on Wednesday, the health ministry said, after the study was paused over rare cases of blood clots in people given the vaccine. read more

During the pause, it had been established that there is a one in a million chance of getting a clot after the vaccine, so regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of J&J's shot, the ministry said.

Local regulator SAHPRA, the South African Medical Research Council and health ministry have worked to ensure there is intensified pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring when the J&J study resumes, it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:45 AM UTCIndia's coronavirus crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to fight the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 228.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsThailand suspends travel from India as it steps up coronavirus measures at home
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGermany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID crisis
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMalaysia says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will be used for over 60s