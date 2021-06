An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) will be exporting more ready-to-administer doses to the South African government beyond the 300,000 that was been announced by the local drug regulator on Sunday, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) said on Monday.

Aspen is the local manufacturer of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine.

