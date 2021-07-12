Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Johnson & Johnson in discussion with FDA regarding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Monday it was in discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about rare cases of a neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, that have been reported following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The chance of having Guillain-Barré syndrome occur is very low and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree, J&J said. (https://bit.ly/3katP1r)

The statement follows a Washington Post report on Monday, which said the FDA was expected to announce a new warning on J&J's coronavirus vaccine related to a rare autoimmune disorder. read more

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system, or the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

