Johnson & Johnson talking to Taiwan about providing COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday that it has been in talks with Taiwan about providing its COVID-19 vaccine to the island since last year.
"Johnson & Johnson has been in confidential discussions with the Taiwan Government regarding supply of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine since last year," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without giving details.
