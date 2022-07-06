Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order

An electronic cigarette device made by JUUL is shown in this picture illustration taken September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration/File Photo

July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it has temporarily stayed the marketing denial order on Juul Labs Inc's e-cigarettes, allowing the products to stay on the market while it appeals the regulator's ban.

Sales of e-cigarettes by Juul, partly owned by tobacco giant Altria Group Inc (MO.N), were blocked by the U.S. FDA on June 23.

However, a day later, a U.S. federal appeals court put on hold the regulator's ban after the company appealed the health agency's order, saying the move would cause it "irreparable harm". read more

The temporary freeze on the FDA order lasts at least until July 12, according to the court's scheduling order.

In a series of tweets late on Tuesday, the drug regulator said, "The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review." (https://bit.ly/3OOloW9)

The administrative stay temporarily suspends the order during the additional review but doesn't rescind it, the FDA also said.

Juul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

