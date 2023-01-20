Juul settlement to end youth-vaping lawsuits wins preliminary approval - Bloomberg News

Juul e-cigarettes are seen on the counter of a vape store in Santa Monica, California, U.S., June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc won preliminary approval of a settlement aimed at ending thousands of lawsuits against the company as a major cause of youth-vaping epidemic in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

