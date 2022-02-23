Kodiak Sciences fails to meet mid-to-late-stage study goal of eye drug
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD.O) said on Wednesday its experimental eye drug did not meet the main goal of a mid-to-late-stage trial, failing to show it was not inferior compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN.O) Eylea.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences were down over 60% in premarket trade.
The drug was being tested in 559 patients with wet macular degeneration, a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision or blind spots.
While the trial showed the experimental drug, codenamed KSI-301, was safe, it did not improve the vision of the patients as compared to Eylea.
