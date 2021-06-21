Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Kremlin says COVID-19 situation in Russia is still getting worse

1 minute read

People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday described the coronavirus situation in Russia as difficult and said it was still deteriorating, rather than getting better.

Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 440 deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:13 AM UTCChina’s Dongguan is latest southern city to be hit by COVID-19

The major manufacturing hub of Dongguan in China's most populous province of Guangdong launched mass testing on Monday for the coronavirus and cordoned off communities after detecting its first infections in the current outbreak.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTaiwan welcomes U.S. vaccine aid, bolstering its COVID fight
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIsrael urges adolescents to get vaccinated, citing Delta variant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsKremlin says COVID-19 situation in Russia is still getting worse