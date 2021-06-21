Kremlin says COVID-19 situation in Russia is still getting worse

People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday described the coronavirus situation in Russia as difficult and said it was still deteriorating, rather than getting better.

Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 440 deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.