Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Kremlin says COVID-19 situation in Russia is still getting worse
MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday described the coronavirus situation in Russia as difficult and said it was still deteriorating, rather than getting better.
Russia reported 17,378 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 440 deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey
