Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson(JNJ.N), the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday. It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer (PFE.N) BioNTech (22UAy.DE) , AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Moderna (MRNA.O). Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.