Kuwait approves Sotrovimab COVID-19 treatment - state media

Kuwait has approved GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) Sotrovimab as a treatment for coronavirus, state news KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Kuwait is the second country in the Middle East to approve the use of the antibody treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases, after the United Arab Emirates.

Kuwait also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.

